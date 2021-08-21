DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County Director of Emergency Management Rob Fisher says multiple areas of the county are flooding after heavy rains hit the western parts of Middle Tennessee overnight.
Fisher tells us the areas hardest hit are the Tennessee City area, Cumberland Furnace, and downtown Dickson. Fisher urges everyone to heed to the age-old motto 'Turn around, don't drown'.
With more rain expected Saturday morning, those areas that flooded overnight will have trouble containing the water and could flood again.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for portions of Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties.
