When it’s below 32 degrees, the doors at First Baptist Church open to the homeless. On warmer nights like we've had lately, there a few places for them to go. Murfreesboro Rescue Mission is fixing that.
There are three shelters in town. Two of those are only open to women and children and "Coldest Nights" at First Baptist only opens when it drops below freezing.
Ed Grimes is the founder of Murfreesboro Rescue Mission and recognizes the growing issue.
“It’s a temporary thing. It’s like putting a band-aid on a bigger problem. We need something more permanent. To be honest with you, when it’s 33, 34, 35 it’s still cold out there," Grimes says.
Ed Grimes started his journey helping the homeless 16 years ago in Nashville. Nashville Rescue Mission impressed him, so he brought the idea to Murfreesboro. He’s been at it for five and says progress has been slow, but a brand new facility is coming.
“It takes a whole community to make something like this work," Grimes tells me.
A whole community and whole lot of money.
“The entire proposition is about $5 million dollars," Grimes says.
He says every homeless organization in Murfreesboro is banding together to raise the money while partnering with the city. He plans to pay off the two story, 28,000 square foot building in just three years.
This homeless center will be open to men, women and children with more beds than any other shelter in the city. He says the first floor will be for urgent care for the homeless needing attention, and the second floor will be dedicated to helping homeless citizens get back on their feet and find jobs.
There are two pieces of property he and the city are looking at right now to purchase.
Grimes tells me he expects construction to begin on the new shelter within the next three years.
