RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Cookout restaurant in Rutherford County temporary closed after an overnight fire.
Smyrna fire officials tell us the call came in just after 1 a.m. to the Cookout restaurant on West Sam Ridley Parkway.
Damage was contained to the restaurant's grills and fan to the exhaust system between the drop ceiling and roof.
“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson. “We are grateful for the actions of the employees and their quick call to 911, allowing us to arrive on scene and attack the fire quickly.”
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.