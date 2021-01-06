Smyrna Fire Dept
Courtesy Smyrna FD

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Cookout restaurant in Rutherford County temporary closed after an overnight fire. 

Smyrna fire officials tell us the call came in just after 1 a.m. to the Cookout restaurant on West Sam Ridley Parkway. 

Damage was contained to the restaurant's grills and fan to the exhaust system between the drop ceiling and roof.

“Personnel did an excellent job of containing the fire and mitigating property damage,” shared SFD Chief Bill Culbertson.  “We are grateful for the actions of the employees and their quick call to 911, allowing us to arrive on scene and attack the fire quickly.”

No injuries were reported. 

