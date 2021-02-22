RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A local deli in Eagleville was significantly damaged from an overnight fire on Sunday.
Rutherford County fire officials say the fire was reported at the Four Corners Grocery and Deli in Eagleville around 9:30 p.m.
"We have to stop this fire to control the ripple effect. I knew the damage could be exponential if we didn’t work quickly to contain the fire," Eagleville Fire Rescue Department Chief Jonathan Armstrong said.
Fire crews worked fast to extinguish the fire, but it still caused major damage at the market.
Investigators say the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion of kitchen waste. They continued to explain that multiple rags used for cleaning were improperly discarded in a bucket inside the kitchen.
“The cooking-oil soaked rags are prone to spontaneous heating phenomenon which results when the oils begin to oxidize, creating a significant amount of heat within the material," Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said.
The fire marshal said this is the second time this type of fire occurred at this business.
“In true Eagleville spirit, we as a community, will assist those affected by this loss and move forward through this process together," Eagleville Mayor Chad Leeman said.
