MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro apartment complex is left with major damage after an overnight fire.
Officials say the fire started at the 1540 Place Apartments on Lascassas Pike around 11:05 p.m. Firefighters went door to door evacuating more than 20 residents.
No residents were reported injured. The building sustained extensive fire and water damage.
American Red Cross volunteers were called to the scene to assist the 22 displaced residents.
