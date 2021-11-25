FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A fire at the Executive House Condos in Franklin was quickly put out overnight by the Franklin Fire Department. The fire started around 3 a.m. at 613 Hillsboro Road.
According to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris, the fire started in a bedroom of a first floor, two bedroom unit, located in Building B. He said two occupants were home when the fire started, and tried to fight the fire themselves, which caused a delay in fire department notification. A neighbor called 911. One of the occupants was treated on scene for minor injuries and released.
Farris said the building is not protected by automatic fire sprinklers. He estimated the damage at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
