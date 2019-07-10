RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee men have been indicted on drug-related charges stemming from an overdose death in September 2018.
In September 2018, officers started investigating several overdoses across the Mid-State area involving fentanyl-laced heroin, including the death of 30-year-old Justin Brent of Murfreesboro. During the investigation, investigators developed information that identified members of the distribution agency who supplied the heroin and fentanyl to the overdose victim.
On July 2, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the following people:
- Lacorious Fuller , 26, of Nashville: One count Second Degree Murder, one count Possession of Schedule I Drug in a Drug-Free School Zone.
- Matthew James, 29, of Murfreesboro: One count Second Degree Murder, one count Possession of Schedule I in a Drug-Free School Zone, one count Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale or Possession Schedule I Drug, one count Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale or Possession Schedule 2 Drug.
- Brian Ayers, 47, of LaVergne: One count Possession of Schedule I Drug in Drug-Free School Zone.
Fuller was given the charges last week while in the Rutherford County Jail on a prior arrest. Authorities arrested James and Ayers on Tuesday; both were booked into the Rutherford County Jail.
