ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - A riot between dozens of Cheatham County inmates broke out late Monday night, injuring at least five people, including two corrections officers.
“This is life right now in Cheatham County in our jail,” Sheriff Mike Breedlove said.
He described the video of the incident as an all-out brawl.
“Right now we don't have a healthy facility. We have a problem,” Breedlove said.
The jail is grossly overcrowded. There are 116 beds in the 32-year-old facility. Cheatham County currently houses 192 inmates.
“Disturbing. Dangerous. Any time you put a bunch of people in one setting, there's going to be conflict. There's going to be nerves and impatience,” Breedlove said.
The sheriff said the riot was between inmates in next-door dorms at the jail.
The pods were built to hold 16 people each, but currently hold 53 inmates total.
Breedlove said two of the inmates knew each other.
The sheriff said the fight was escalated by a score they were attempting to settle.
“The county has grown in the past 32 years and crime has increased,” Breedlove said. “We're hoping that the county will find some funding to help us relieve the pressure because it's a dire situation.”
Eventually, he said, the county will need a new facility.
In the meantime, it costs $55 per day, per inmate to hold someone at a facility outside the county.
“The taxpayers, we're going to be paying. It's just where we're at, at this day and time,” Breedlove said.
Six inmates will be charged, deemed as instigators of the riot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.