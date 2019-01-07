Around 1,000 students will be pulled from Blackman to Rockvale this August. Some families will be split up by the rezoning so they’re asking the school board tonight for a solution.
Sherry Nowlin is one of them.
“It’s a small amount of students that were asking to stay zoned Blackman," Nowlin says.
Earlier this year, Nowlin asked the school board to allow her ninth grade daughter to stay at Blackman due to the Blackman Collegiate Academy she’s in. This program is a partnership with MTSU that allows students to get ahead in their career, and it’s only offered at Blackman. Now, due to rezoning her 7th grade daughter at Blackman Middle School may have to go to a different high school, Rockvale.
“They’re just in complete opposite directions," Nowlin tells me.
Nowlin lives two miles from Blackman and about five from Rockvale and they are on opposite sides of town. She says the extra five miles could add 45 minutes to her daily commute, being that neither one of her daughters can drive. But more than that, she wants her youngest daughter to experience Blackman High School.
“When it’s so important and they’re forming who they are and relationships with educators and team mates and it’s hard enough being a teenager," Nowlin says.
Blackman High School feels like home for the family.
“We were part of the Blackman community.”
This isn’t a done deal yet, Rutherford county schools tells me Nowlan can apply for zone exemption if she wants her youngest daughter to be able to go to Blackman High.
The final rezoning meeting is tonight and the school board will vote on the decision tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.