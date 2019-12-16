NASHVILLE (WSMV/AP) - An online petition now has more than 40,000 signatures calling for the removal of a concrete bust of Confederate soldier Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol building.
The Change.org petition started by The Tennessee Holler has over 40,665 signatures as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. Pastors and concerned citizens plan to gather at the Capitol building on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to urge state lawmakers to move the bust.
Gov. Bill Lee had told reporters in October that he expected a state panel to discuss the bust when he appointed two new members to the commission. The bust has been on display inside the state Capitol for decades, sparking multiple protests and calls for its removal.
Last week, members of Tennessee's Capitol Commission told the AP they had no plans to address the bust.
Removing the bust requires approval from the Capitol Commission before going to the state's Historical Commission as laid out by the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act.
Associated Press reporter Kimberlee Kruesi contributed to this story.
