NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's Nashville's annual burger week which means you can get some of the best burgers in town for just $5!
Over 40 local restaurants are participating in the week-long event. You can vote for your favorite place at the end of the week and possibly win prizes by posting pictures of your burger online using the hashtag "#SceneBurgerWeek19".
Click on the map below to find out if your favorite restaurant is participating:
