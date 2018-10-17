Many took advantage of the first day of early voting in Davidson County, over 10,000 people to be exact.
The total of all combined precincts on day 1 was 10,249. The largest numbers of voters were at Belle Meade City Hall, Bellevue Library, Edmondson Pike Library, Green Hills Library, and Hermitage Library, each having over 1,000 voters.
Conversely, Casa Azafran Community Center registered the least amount of voters on day 1 with 350, followed by Goodlettsville Community Center with 567.
Davidson County has 391,746 active registered voters county wide. The day 1 voter turnout only makes up 2.62% of that number.
