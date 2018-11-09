NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Power has been restored to thousands of NES customers in Davidson County.
Crews first responded to the power outage around 5 a.m. Friday.
The call came from 104 Chetopa Court in Antioch, where a transformer fire was reported.
According to the NES, at one point, 3,581 people were without power in the area.
At 5:30 a.m., the map also showed over 2,300 people in Inglewood were experiencing a power outage.
NES said they have not yet determined the causes of the outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.