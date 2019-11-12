NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 10,000 Nashville Electric Service customers lost power on Tuesday morning after winter storms moved through overnight bringing snow and ice.
The highest concentration of outages was occurring south of Antioch with over 6,300 customers affected. Over 3,700 customers were without power east of Antioch.
The power has since been restored to most of the customers affected.
