NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 1,500 NES customers were without power as of 3 p.m. Monday after a long line of strong afternoon storms and high winds.
The highest concentration of power outages is just north of Whites Creek, 573 customers were experiencing outages along with 469 customers north of Brentwood without power and 267 in Sylvan Park without power.
There were nearly 800 customers on Middle Tennessee Electric without power in Williamson County.
To check the latest power outages if you're an NES customer, click here.
To check the latest power outages if you're a MTEMC customer, click here.
