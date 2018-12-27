NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over 3,150 NES customers were without power as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday after a long line of strong afternoon storms and high winds.
The highest concentration of power outages was in South Nashville, with 1,577 customers without power. In North Nashville, 456 customers were experiencing outages along with 218 in Bellevue and 639 near Forest Hills.
Middle Tennessee Electric customers were fairing better, with only six reported outages at the time of this writing.
To check the latest power outages if you're an NES customer, click here.
To check the latest power outages if you're a MTEMC customer, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.