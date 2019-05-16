NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 1,000 Metro teachers won't be in their classrooms again Thursday. This is an effort to continue to fight for better pay and a fully-funded school system.
Mayor Briley's proposed budget has a three percent raise for teachers, but teachers are calling for a ten percent raise. They plan to pack the house at Thursday's city council meeting, where they'll have a budget presentation for the board of education.
Before that, they plan to host a rally at Public Square Park. Metro teachers are really trying to build momentum for this movement to try and get better pay, using the hashtag #FullyFundOurMNPS.
Two weeks ago, the number of teachers out sick was more than 1,400. Thursday, it is expected 1,017 won't be at work.
Metro Schools tells News4 that once again teachers are calling out for a variety of reasons including 633 for personal illness, 166 for illness in the family, 87 for personal leave, 61 for professional leave, and 13 for bereavement.
News4 spoke with Interim Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle who said that she understands to an extent why this is happening, and it says Metro School officials have made their priorities clear.
"I think anything that would pull distractions from what we're doing with the school is something we'd definitely want to avoid, however, I do understand where our employees are," said Dr. Battle, "I do understand their voice and their need to be adequately compensated. I think our board of education has made it very clear where our priorities are. I think they've hit it right on with employee compensation being our top priority. We want to recruit the best and the brightest to be here in MNPS."
Teachers plan to meet at the Nissan Stadium Parking Lot R at 1 p.m. to make posters. At 2:30 p.m. they are planning to march to Public Square Park for a rally. At 4 p.m. they are planning to pack the city council meeting. The budget presentation for the board of education is set for 4:30 p.m.
We want to know if you agree and support Metro teachers in their fight for better pay, you can weigh in by voting in our Facebook poll.
