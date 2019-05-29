MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A summer food service program in Murfreesboro kicked off yesterday and provided over 1,000 free meals to local children.
The Murfreesboro City Schools sponsored the program that will supply meals without charge to all children under the age of 18.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be available under July 26th at the pictured sites and times.
