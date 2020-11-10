NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from TripAdvisor shows that despite COVID-19 concerns, more than half of Americans will still travel this Thanksgiving.
According to TripAdvisor's travel index, 56 percent of Americans plan to travel for the holiday.
The biggest difference this year: 76 percent of people will drive to their destination, while only 11 percent will take flights.
Another change this year is people taking shorter trips and hosting smaller gatherings.
TripAdvisor says the busiest time to hit the roads will be Thanksgiving Day and the day after.
Researchers say Nashville might not be a popular place for visitors this year.
Interest in hotel rooms in our city for Thanksgiving is down 60 percent compared to 2019.
To read more about TripAdvisor's Thanksgiving travel index click here.
