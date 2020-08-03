NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - More than half a million Tennesseans have already cast their ballots ahead of the August primary election.
The August ballot most notably features a bitter battle for Senator Lamar Alexander's Republican U.S. Senate seat.
According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, over 500,000 took advantage of the two-week early voting period ahead of the election.
Tennesseans can head to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes if they did not vote early.
To look up any voting information you'll need ahead of Thursday's election, click here: https://sos.tn.gov/elections
