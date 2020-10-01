Another 860,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa. 

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

(WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning shows there have been 9,802 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee last week, bringing the total number to 861,741 since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce

The state reports that 266,028 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $188,799,541. Here's how it's broken down:

Total Claims Paid:         266,028

Total Payments:            $188,799,541

TN Payments:                $0*

Federal Payments:        $188,799,541

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

 
WeekWeek Ending DateNew Claims FiledContinued Claims
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 21, 202039,09616,098
12March 28, 202094,49234,570
13April 4, 2020116,141112,438
14April 11, 202074,772199,910
15April 18, 202068,968267,053
16April 25, 202043, 792324,543
17May 2, 202037,319321,571
18May 9, 202029,308325,095
19May 16, 202028,692314.487
20May 23, 202026,041310,126
21May 30, 202022,784302,260
22June 6, 202021, 417292,234
23June 13, 202019,925280,593
24June 20, 202021,155266,596
25June 27, 202022,256262,224
26July 4, 202025,843256,645
27July 11, 202022,431251,924
28July 18, 202025,794243,405
29July 25, 202019,461242,397
30August 1, 202011,690224,093
31August 8, 202010,036208,810
32August 15, 202013,806204,726
33August 22, 202010,998191,204
34August 29, 202012,035184,781
35September 5, 202011,706176,388
36September 12, 202010,771163,791
37September 19, 202011,313152,195
38September 26, 20209,802138,727

New claims since March 15th: 861,741

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.