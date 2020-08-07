PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Schools says they have over 80 students and staff quarantining at home due to COVID-19 concerns.
The school district says only one student that has been in class has tested positive for COVID-19; that happened at Cookeville High School.
In addition, 80 students over the entire district are quarantining at home due to either having tested positive for COVID-19 or having come in close contact with some who has tested positive. Seven of those students have tested positive, but have not been in school.
Seven teachers and staff are also quarantining, as well as one bus driver.
The district says the bus driver never came in contact with any students or teachers.
