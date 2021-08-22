WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A GoFundMe set up Sunday for the family of two infants tragically killed in the Humphreys County flooding has raised over $53,000.

The money raised will help the twins' parents cover the funeral costs and repair their home, according to the GoFundMe's author, Charity Hooks.

Hooks says her cousin — the father of the twins — was holding on to four children when the flood waters carried away the two infants.

As of Monday morning, 22 people are confirmed dead and roughly 20 are still unaccounted for. Crews have been working around the clock to find the missing and assess the damage.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.