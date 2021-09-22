NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service is working to restore power to more than 500 people in the 12 South area. The company advises they have crews on scene, but no estimate is available for when power will be turned back on.
For Hillwood, we have crews on-site since the morning, now 5 bucket trucks in the area repairing multiple broken poles including replacing damaged transformers. For Melrose a crew was dispatched at 4:22pm and is on-site also making repairs. We deeply apologize for the wait.— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) September 22, 2021
To view the outage map, click here.
