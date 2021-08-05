NES logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over 5,100 NES customers in West Nashville are without power as crews work to replace downed power lines in the area. 

The outage was reported at 9:17 Thursday morning. NES told News4 power was shut off temporarily as crews started work to replace the lines. 

As of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, NES's outage map showed 5,109 customers without power in the affected area. 

Click here to view the live outage map.

 
 

