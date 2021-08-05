NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over 5,100 NES customers in West Nashville are without power as crews work to replace downed power lines in the area.
The outage was reported at 9:17 Thursday morning. NES told News4 power was shut off temporarily as crews started work to replace the lines.
NES is currently aware of an outage in the West Nashville area that is affecting over 5,100 customers and crews are working on restoration efforts. We appreciate your patience during this time and will provide further updates as they become available. #NESOutageAlert— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) August 5, 2021
As of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, NES's outage map showed 5,109 customers without power in the affected area.
