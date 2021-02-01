FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The ATF, Franklin Police Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering an award for information that leads to an arrest after 41 guns were stolen last week.
The theft happened on January 28th at the Franklin Gun Shop on Lakeview Drive.
The ATF is offering up $2,500 which will be matched by the NSSF. The reward is part of an initiative between the NSSF and the ATF to solve cases of theft of firearms from federally licensed dealers.
If you recognize any of these individuals, please call the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers (615) 794-4000.
