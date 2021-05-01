NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheekwood is having a new art display being created by a local artist using thousands of colored crayons.
Artist Herb Williams is at Cheekwood this Saturday working on the garden's newest art installation with over 30,000 crayons. He will work on the art project the next three Saturdays, which will feature art pieces around the property.
Color at Cheekwood comes in many forms. In addition to the colorful crayon exhibit being built, the garden recently announced the premiere of its "Nature POP!" collection featuring dozens of giant-sized lego sculptures scattered around the grounds.
