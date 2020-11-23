NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A total of 25 Transportation Security Administration agents at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic made its way into Tennessee.
TSA officials say the last work date of the most recent confirmed case was on November 5th.
According to the TSA website, 571 of its federal employees currently have COVID-19 as of Monday. A total of 3,020 tested positive for the virus with 2,449 who recovered and nine employees who have died.
