NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - More than 2,000 school-aged children in Tennessee have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks since schools reopened.
The figure makes up about 10 percent of the total cases across the state.
It's also important to note, these cases are not school-related. The state and the Centers for Disease Control say they are seeing cases among school-age children trending upwards.
More kids getting the virus means a greater risk for schools having to switch over to virtual learning in order to clean. The movement in and out of the classroom is something the chair of Metro's coronavirus task force says could be dangerous.
"Stopping and starting back and forth is not a great idea for students or teachers teaching our children," Dr. Alex Jahangir told News4. "Several colleges now, Notre Dame, UNC, Michigan State, all started and then had to stop."
"I think whatever decision is made, we have to be consistent and safe."
