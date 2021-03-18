NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 2,000 teachers have been hired at school districts across Tennessee thanks to an initiative from the state education department.
2K+ educators from 42 states & 7 countries have been connected w/ school districts across the state thru the TN Teacher Jobs Connection! This initiative is open for current or prospective educators for opportunity to work in a TN school or district--> https://t.co/Hn5Hg2Shrv— TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) March 17, 2021
The 'TN Teacher Jobs Connection' initiative was launched during the pandemic, with the goal of increasing the pipeline of talented teachers to Tennessee schools.
State leaders say they received submissions from educators in 42 states and seven different countries after the initiative began.
To learn more about the 'TN Teacher Jobs Connection' click here.
