CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man and three women have been arrested for drugs, weapons, and theft charges following a warrant search in Clarksville on Tuesday.
The 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit carried out a search warrant in the 2000 block of Broome Road.
Police said during the search, agents and deputies found 34 firearms, marijuana, assorted pills, drug paraphernalia, and about 15 lbs of methamphetamine. Police added this amount of methamphetamine's street value is approximately $190,000.
Additionally, police said they recovered more than $72,000 during the search and investigation.
“These arrests and removal of drug from our streets is the just beginning of what is going to take place throughout our county,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “With the growing demand for service related to illegal drugs on the rise, adjustments have been made within my office to ramp up those enforcement efforts. If you are a drug dealer in Montgomery County, we are going to find you and shut you down.”
James Robert Tipton Jr, 47, was charged with weapon-convicted felon going armed; weapon-possession firearm-commission of dangerous felony; drug-meth; drug-simple possession; and theft-property. Bond set at $95,000.
Caitlin Annaliese Baggett, 20, was charged with weapon-possession firearm-commission of dangerous felony; drug-meth; drug-simple possession; drug-unlawful drug paraphernalia; and theft-property. Bond set at $75,000.
Gloria Jean O’Brien, 70, was charged with weapon-possession firearm-commission of dangerous felony; drug-meth; drug-simple possession; drug-possession without prescription; and drug-unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $75,000.
Police added that this is an ongoing investigation with more arrests or charges possible.
