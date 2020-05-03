The strong, straight line winds left more than 130,000 of the 400,000 NES customers with power at the peak.
NES said the storm with winds of 60 to 80 mph caused one of the largest power outages on record for the company. NES officials said some customers could be without power for as long as a week or two.
"We realize this is unfortunate timing on the heels of the tornado and as we deal with combating COVID-19. NES is very empathetic to our customers that are impacted and we want to ensure you will do everything in our power to get power back in Music City as soon as possible," NES said in a statement on Monday afternoon.
At 5 p.m. on Monday, Nashville Electric Service said more than 80,000 customers were without power, due to the storm. Over the past 24 hours, NES said crews have restored power to nearly 50,000 customers. To check your area, click here.
The number of customers without power sharply increased Monday night as a second round of storms came in. By 9:30 p.m., more than 100,000 people didn't have power.
"Restoration timing will depend on individual circumstances," NES said in a statement on Monday evening.
NES crews are working 14-hour shifts to get power restored as soon as possible to every customer. To report an outage, call 615-234-0000.
"This outage is wide-spread and large scale, and it will take some time to get all power restored. NES is asking for everyone’s patience as crews work around the clock to make repairs, especially since more storms could be coming overnight," NES said in a statement on Monday afternoon.
NES officials said the tornado on March 3 left 50,000 customers without power.
NES has 80 bucket trucks and dozens of crews working right now. They have 98 broken poles to repair and replace as dozens of power lines and trees reported down.
"COVID-19 has impacted the number of out-of-state crews that are available. However, additional contract crews from Ohio and Virginia are en route to assist and will begin work tomorrow morning," NES said in a statement on Monday evening.
All crews are being careful practicing safe distancing and residents are advised to avoid them to allow them to work.
“We are strongly urging crews to wear masks in trucks to protect others and in the field if they are within six feet of crews or customers," NES said in an email to NEWS4 Nashville on Monday evening.
If you see a downed power line or tree, you are advised to immediately call 911 or NES Customer Service at 615-736-6900.