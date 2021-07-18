MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Residents in Rutherford County came together Sunday to honor over 100 EMS professionals. The National EMS Memorial Service (NEMSMS), the National EMS Memorial Foundation, the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR) and Rutherford County EMS (RCEMS) are joining on the memorial ride to honor medical responders killed in the line of duty.
The procession covers multiple states and serves as the countdown to the National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor. Of the 140 EMS personnel who have died in the line of duty, 72 of those have been since 2019. This is the first year they’ve had a mobile memorial, but organizers say its one of the adjustments they’ve made because of Covid.
"Because of Covid last year, we weren't able to have the memorial last year, so we weren't able to honor those who have fallen properly. So this year, again because of Covid, not all of the families can make it, so we decided to make a moving memorial which in turn can represent those families who don't get to be there at the actual memorial in DC- can see it along the way," Megan Harris with Global Medical Response said.
Next week, organizers will be holding a ceremony in Washington D.C.
