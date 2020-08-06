NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - It's Election Day here in Tennessee and things will look different as Tennesseans head to the polls today.
Nashville's election administrator said they expect about 105,000 people to turnout to vote.
In Davidson County precinct, poll officials have been given masks and sanitizer. Voters are being encouraged to bring their own masks.
Signage is up at polling places reminding people to social distance, polling officials in personal protective equipment (PPE) and everyone was seen wearing a mask.
There is no need to bring a voter ID card but voters will need a driver's license.
"I think that as awful as the pandemic is, it is so incredibly important that people get out and vote and make their voices heard," Davidson County voter Becky Wynne said.
In several counties voting opened at 7 a.m.. Polling locations statewide close at 7 p.m.. If voters get in line before 7 p.m. they will still be allowed to vote.
For more on Election Day and voter information click here: https://sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-information
