NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Unbelievable show happens every night for a few more weeks in downtown Nashville just outside the Schermerhorn Center. But right now, it isn't the symphony putting on a show.
Over 100,000 purple martins choose to gather in this spot each year as part of their migration pattern.
"So what this is they're gathering in Nashville for a month or so, then they'll head to South America for the winter."
But why are they gathering in such large numbers? No one knows for sure. Perhaps it's a matter of safety in numbers or some form of social learning.
Each night the flurry of birds takes flight around 7:30pm.
