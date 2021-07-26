NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Almost 1,500 metro Nashville public school parents have signed a petition to reinstate the mask mandate this fall.

Last week, Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools with MNPS, announced masks would be optional for all students.

While some MNPS students are old enough to get the vaccine, others are not, which is why parents said they're frustrated.

"It just took off," Fanny Sung Whelan, the creator of the new petition, said. "I started the petition late Monday night, just literally laying in bed by myself and just thinking, 'let me just shoot something out real quick.'"

Masks optional at Metro Schools for upcoming school year Metro Schools officials are recommending that face coverings optional for all students and staff for the upcoming year.

Sung Whelan said parents she talked with would send their kids to school with a mask even if they had not received the vaccine. And their masks will stay on, that's what parent Daniel Stafford said.

"Until my son who is seven can get vaccinated, and his classmates can as well, that they do the next best thing which is mask up to keep everyone safe in the classroom and our community," Stafford said.

Brian Todd with Metro Nashville Public Health Department said until vaccines are available for kids younger than 12, people will need to follow guidelines. He suggested students wear masks, stay three feet apart inside, and those 12 and older get the vaccine.

"I could certainly see if I'm a parent of a kid who isn't old enough to get vaccinated. I would be concerned," Todd said. "But I what I would do in that case is making sure that he or she is wearing a mask when they are inside the school buildings. And make sure all of our family members are vaccinated."

While 1,500 signatures are more than Sung-Whelan imagined, she said she'll continue to push.

"It's a public health crisis. You know it's not just about protecting the kids, but it's about protecting the community, putting COVID behind us because that's what we all want," Sung Whelan said.

More than 1,300 sign petition calling for reimplementation of Metro Schools mask mandate More than 1,100 people have signed a digital petition calling on Metro Nashville Public Schools to reinstate a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

The creators of the petition said they plan to go to the MNPS school board meeting on Tuesday night to voice their concerns.

Mary Kline Barnes, another petition creator, released a statement to News4.

Pull Quote "We need to focus on the fact that schools can only maintain in person learning with controlled spread of this virus. This delta variant has been described to be so highly contagious that only a "fleeting contact" can infect us. In order to do that, masks in addition to proper air ventilation systems, social distancing, testing, quarantine, and contact tracing are the only tools we have outside of vaccination for which, as we know, children ages 5-12 are not eligible."

Click to view the petition.