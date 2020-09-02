NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is about one month into the new school year and News4 discovered a surprising number of students who had yet to log into their virtual classrooms a single time.
MNPS distributed thousands of laptop computers to students across the district, but just because you give a kid a computer, doesn't mean they have the resources to use it.
"Because if you can't access the internet, you can't get your content," said Nashville pastor and state representative Harold Love.
Wifi isn't the only issue.
Students also need supervision.
It's why Love wasn't surprised to see an email from and MNPS employee on August 30th saying 3,700 students had yet to log in.
"And keep in mind also, that many of these students didn't close out the previous year and so they're having to play catch up," said Love.
Metro has since updated their numbers.
A spokesperson said, as of Wednesday, 1,456 students had yet to log in to their virtual classrooms, which accounts for about 2% of the student body.
The district said the English learner office is helping families with language barriers.
The district hopes to open virtual learning centers this week.
Meanwhile, Metro is asking churches to expand their wifi.
"So that persons can actually come here in the parking lot and log on using our wifi if they don't have wifi in their homes," said Love.
Otherwise, many worry the education gap will expand and our most vulnerable students will get left behind.
If you'd like to volunteer at one of the new virtual learning centers, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4FAEA923A1FEC52-mnps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.