WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Resources are becoming available for residents displaced by the flooding in Humphreys County, as over 1,000 arrive to help with cleanup and rebuilding.
Humphreys County announced the staging area for volunteers is at the Dollar Tree located at 515 W. Main Street. Volunteers will be work as part of 87 recovery teams focusing on the hardest hit areas in the county.
All residents inside and outside Waverly are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance. They will be at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 109 N. Church Street in Waverly. More than 800 residents have registered already and nearly $1,000,000 has been dispersed.
