We are just two weeks away from the start of the holiday shopping season and that means more boxes coming to your door, but News4 found there are a number of delivery alternatives to keep criminals off your porch.
UPS offers My Choice members, with a membership you can take advantage of the UPS Access Point network. Access Point locations are convenient places, like UPS stores, grocery stores or local businesses that offer east package drop-off and pickup. UPS says it has more than 9,000 Access Point locations around the county.
A UPS My Choice account will also send you a text or email to let you know when you package will be delivered, you can reschedule the delivery or reroute the package.
UPS customers can also tell a driver where to leave the package like behind a garage or in a shed.
FedEx has a similar program called Delivery Manager where you request special delivery instructions for the delivery driver. Delivery Manager also allows you to reschedule a delivery, reroute a package or request a vacation hold up to 14 days.
If you don’t want to the package to come to your home FedEx now has more than 12,000 pick up locations at Walgreens, Rite Aid, FedEx Office and select Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores, as well as FedEx authorized ship locations. To find a location near you, click here.
USPS has Package Intercept which allows you to reroute a package or send it to the Post Office to be held for pickup. The USPS Hold for Pickup option allows you to pick up your package at your local post office.
You can also but a mail hold on your mail with the post office if you’re going out of town, you pickup at mail and packages at your post office once you return.
Informed Delivery is also a helpful tool from USPS, it allows users to see digital images of their incoming mail letters before it’s delivered. You can also manage package delivery through Informed Delivery, it allows you to track packages give delivery instructions, reschedule a delivery and setup tracking notifications.
If you’re ordering from Amazon you can choose to have your item delivered to an Amazon locker, there are a few locations around Nashville.
