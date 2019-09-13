Outloud Music Festival
OUTLOUD Music Festival

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The OUTLOUD Music Festival kicks off Saturday evening on Church Street in Nashville midtown with live performances from headliners Greyson Chance, Kim Petras, and Gia Woods across two stages. The music and entertainment event will support the LGBTQ community.

The event will be held on Church Street from 15th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North and will also feature performances by Katie Pruitt, John Cyrus, Taela, 2’Live Bre, Gifted Queen, Kenna, Ria Marie, Abigail Douglas, Anita Coxx, Tammy Whynot, Hotmess Housewives, Heather Sapphire, DJ Manrelic, DJ Remedy, and DJ Nesh!

Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the festival and festival admission includes access to Play Dance Bar. Tickets are $25 and is open to all ages, rain or shine.

For tickets to the event, go to outloudmusicfestival.com.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.