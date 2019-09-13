NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The OUTLOUD Music Festival kicks off Saturday evening on Church Street in Nashville midtown with live performances from headliners Greyson Chance, Kim Petras, and Gia Woods across two stages. The music and entertainment event will support the LGBTQ community.
The event will be held on Church Street from 15th Avenue North to 16th Avenue North and will also feature performances by Katie Pruitt, John Cyrus, Taela, 2’Live Bre, Gifted Queen, Kenna, Ria Marie, Abigail Douglas, Anita Coxx, Tammy Whynot, Hotmess Housewives, Heather Sapphire, DJ Manrelic, DJ Remedy, and DJ Nesh!
Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the festival and festival admission includes access to Play Dance Bar. Tickets are $25 and is open to all ages, rain or shine.
For tickets to the event, go to outloudmusicfestival.com.
