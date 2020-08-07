Roller Hockey

BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) - If you don't have any plans this weekend and want to help out a great cause, you're in luck! 

A big outdoor roller hockey tournament is taking place tomorrow for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. 

The 'Wish Cup' runs all day Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the Bellevue Roller Rink on McPherson Drive. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go went to Bellevue to check it out before the big day. He has more on the reason behind this special event. 

Click here for the Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Website.

