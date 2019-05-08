NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new outdoor movie experience for adults over 21 is kicking off Thursday night at Bicentennial Mall Capital Park.
Nightlight 615 is hosting six weekly film screenings on Thursday or Friday nights starting Thursday, May 9th, and running through Friday, August 9th.
The films will utilize the park's amphitheater, have a lineup of food trucks scheduled to be on site, and have a disc jockey spinning starting at 7:30pm.
The films are ticketed individually at $9.00 per person, and feature a selection of local craft breweries, food trucks, and wineries.
More information and ticket access can be found on the Nightlight615 website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.