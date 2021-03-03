EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An outdoor church service in East Nashville brought neighbors together again one year after a tornado hit the area.
It was hosted by The Church at Lockeland Springs on Wednesday.
“You don’t have to walk far from this space to see tarps on roofs,” Pastor David Hannah of The Church at Lockeland Springs said.
Among the socially distanced crowd, Madison Thorn explained why she wanted to be at the service.
"As a way to find community again,” Thorn said.
She remembers handing out water bottles and moving debris after the tornado devastated the area. Many neighborhood staples suffered damage including The Church at Lockeland Springs.
"Tonight is an important bookend to the last year that we've had that started March 3, 2020,” Pastor Hannah said.
The pastor said it’s been a year full of despair and tragedy, but also joy and hope.
"All of us have had to run on parallel tracks of emotions over this past year,” Pastor Hannah said.
He said it’s been inspiring to see the neighborhood come together in so many ways over the last year and the work isn’t done yet.
For Thorn, the service reminds her why she’s proud to live here.
"The thing that resonated the most was that this community is beautiful. It's amazing and we're all here for each other and so to be able to come back again a year later and remind ourselves of that is quite wonderful,” Thorn said.
