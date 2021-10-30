NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- People in Nashville showed their support for suicide prevention on Saturday morning.
The Nashville Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention took place at Two Rivers Park. Despite Saturday’s rain, there was a nice turn out at this year's event. Organizers said it’s way to bring the community together and spread awareness.
“So, by each of you being present out here in the rain and the cold, you make it possible for us to do our work across the state."
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Tennessee, and the third leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.