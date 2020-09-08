NASHVILLE, TN.- As we enter the seventh month of the pandemic, community leaders are fighting hard each day to make sure Black and Brown members of the community are not forgotten about.
African American and Hispanic communities have truly felt the brunt of COVID-19. It’s why Tequila Johnson, Co-Executive Director of the Equity Alliance, launched the “Our Fair Share” initiative. The initiative is a partnership with the city to ensure their voices are heard during the pandemic.
“In a month's time, we've been able to touch about 10,000 people. 10,000 Black and Brown residents in Nashville,” Johnson said.
After launching the survey one month ago, Johnson says they’ve heard a lot from people in the community.
“One of the things that really stood out to me was that, about 98 percent of the people we surveyed say that they had no idea where to go and get help,” Johnson said. “So, even though we have put resources in some areas where I think people really needed it, mortgage mitigation, rent relief, small business relief, we’re still seeing a gap in terms of how that information reaches the populations that need it most.”
Nashville received $121.1 million in CARES ACT funds. Mayor John Cooper recently released a summary of where money distributed from the CARES ACT has gone so far. Right now, $18.5 million was awarded to several community partners to help with small business, independent music venues and residents who need help with rent, mortgage, utility and food security assistance.
“I appreciate their efforts (the city). There’s always room for improvement for anyone, and so, we want to be part of that conversation. We want to be at that table when those conversations take place. So we know that no one gets left out,” Cunza said.
Yuri Cunza, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is also working with The Equity Alliance. Like the Black Community, Cunza is hearing a lot of concerns from Hispanics in the area.
“I think it’s important to tell what will be the process of actually reaching those same people that have told us that they were in a situation of distress because of COVID-19,” Cunza said.
More than anything, Cunza says, people are telling him they just don’t want to feel forgotten about by the city and the state.
“I think we have lacked, historically, identifying where those sections of our population are in need. And I think this will help. This initiative helps,” Cunza said.
Johnson says another thing she wants to come out of this is to ensure that the approach in dealing with members of the Black and Brown community is not one of a “one-size fits all” approach.
“We’ve really crafted this to where we can structure it, so that whatever person's needs are being met, they are being included. They feel supported. They don’t feel like they're being overlooked or being bucketed into one big bucket. Which is oftentimes what we see when referencing the Black and Brown communities. All immigrants are bucketed into one big bucket. All Black people are bucketed into one big bucket. And I think that’s really what prevents us from doing the scalable work that could sustain some of these communities that are more marginalized,” Johnson said.
The Equity Alliance plans to share their findings on The Equity Alliance Facebook page next Wednesday, September 16 at 11am.
