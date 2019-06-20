They've been a constant source of controversy in Nashville. Now another middle Tennessee city might be banning electric scooters before they even get there.
There aren't electric scooters in Brentwood now, but a policy's being drafted that could bring a preemptive commercial scooter ban.
"I feel like if they can't get it right, they have to go," said Brandy Transou who works in Brentwood. "That's just point blank period."
"I don't think it adds as much value as it does problems," added Cindy Anderson who also works in Brentwood.
Both shared concerns about scooters from what they've seen in Nashville.
"People who have disabilities, who may be blind or disabled, they have a hard time getting around those things," said Transou.
"Brentwood is watching Nashville and sees that it is dangerous, and they're having trouble with it, so I think it's a great idea to stop it before it starts," added Anderson.
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said they just want to see the scooter issue evolve in other communities, and the commission could always come back and allow them in the future.
Looking at a map of Middle Tennessee, we wanted to pinpoint which surrounding cities would be open to having electric scooters versus those who say the scooters are just not right for their community.
A representative for Franklin told us they do not allow them.
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said in a statement;
"Columbia is working to embrace and become more user friendly for all multi-modal transportation components. While there is not currently any provider that we are aware looking to place scooters in Columbia, I believe our city would embrace such an effort so long as proper safety procedures and protocols are in place on the front end. We are currently installing bike lanes in our main downtown corridor, and exploring a bike sharing program. We recognize bikes and scooters are now a part of the overall transportation conversation and we will do what we can to facilitate and provide increasing options for our citizens to move about and around our community."
A representative for the city of Mt. Juliet said they are working on an amendment to an ordinance concerning electric scooters. The rep said they hope to have the item on the July 22 agenda after working with city staff and the city attorney.
Representatives for Clarksville, Dickson and Lebanon all said the matter hasn't been discussed by city leaders.
A rep for the city of Clarksville said in a statement;
"At this time, Mayor Pitts and his administration are not considering electric scooters for Clarksville. Along with a community group, Bike Walk Clarksville, we are focused on strengthening our pedestrian and bicycling initiatives. We also are keeping a close eye on developments in nearby Nashville, which has faced safety and regulatory challenges in its experience with scooters."
