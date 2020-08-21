Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Nashville for weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Tennessee starting on Friday.
The 27-foot-long American icon Wienermobile will be at the following locations this weekend:
- Friday - Stardust Drive-In Theatre, 310 Purple Tiger Dr. in Watertown at 6 pm
- Saturday - Vet Speed Racing Track Day,1600 Needmore Rd. in Clarksville from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday - The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pk. in Nashville from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
While visiting the Wienermobile, fans will be able to do the following:
- take photos
- tour the inside of the lamborgweenie
- grab a couple of small take-home goodies
For more information, click here.
