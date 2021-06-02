NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The news of tennis star Naomi Osaka pulling out of the French Open continues to shake the sports world, and is sparking an important conversation about mental health for both professional athletes and non-athletes alike.

For Lipscomb basketball player Sydney Shelton, Osaka's decision to walk away from the French Open at the height of her career resonated deeply.

Years ago, Shelton stepped off the court. She says knowing she could make that choice changed the game.

"You can walk away," she said. "Nobody's making you play basketball. I needed that time away just to be with myself, pray, talk to God, journal, and take care of my mental health."

Now back in the game, Shelton hopes Osaka's choice reminds everyone, athlete or not, they have one too.

"We can't live for other people," she said. "She's defying the odds."