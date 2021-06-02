After the news of tennis star Naomi Osaka dropping out of the French Open for mental health reasons, we sat down with experts who explain what toll professional sports can take on an athlete as well as how to get help if you need it.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The news of tennis star Naomi Osaka pulling out of the French Open continues to shake the sports world, and is sparking an important conversation about mental health for both professional athletes and non-athletes alike. 

For Lipscomb basketball player Sydney Shelton, Osaka's decision to walk away from the French Open at the height of her career resonated deeply. 

Years ago, Shelton stepped off the court. She says knowing she could make that choice changed the game. 

"You can walk away," she said. "Nobody's making you play basketball. I needed that time away just to be with myself, pray, talk to God, journal, and take care of my mental health." 

Now back in the game, Shelton hopes Osaka's choice reminds everyone, athlete or not, they have one too. 

"We can't live for other people," she said. "She's defying the odds." 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.