LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The original Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is sitting at its new home at Fiddlers Grove at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Crews took about five hours to carefully move the historic building was carefully from its original home at the corner of Leeville Pike and Highway 109 late Sunday into early Monday.
The 10-mile trip with the 94-foot by 40-foot building was slow and steady down Leeville, onto Hartmann Drive, South Cumberland, and North Tennessee Boulevard.
Sami and Lina Arnouk, Lebanon residents who own Bellacino's Pizza and Grinders and Cheers Wine and Liquor, donated the building.
Fiddlers Grove Coordinator Gwen Scott said the building, which was built in 1969, is a welcome addition to Fiddlers Grove, which is a place to honor the history of Wilson County.
Scott said the next step is to put the structure up on a concrete foundation.
The schedule for the work hadn't been determined yet.
