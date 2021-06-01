NASHVILLE (WSMV) - For more than 40 years, the Music City Tennis Invitational has raised millions for area charities with their fun and special event.
The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, who handles the event, is getting excited as it's set to take place later this month.
The 48th annual invitational will be three-days long and is in a "doubles team tennis" round robin format.
Men's, women's and mixed doubles teams play in a round robin with modified scoring where every game won helps their overall "divisional teams" standing. Divisional teams consist of up to 8 players (3-4 doubles teams) and are matched based on NTRP ability levels, according to its website.
To learn how to register, volunteer, or find more information, click here.
